Are you an unpaid caregiver in need of support?

According to Stats Canada (2020), in 2018 nearly 1 in 4 Canadians aged 15 years and older were providing care to a family member or friend with a chronic illness or disability, with almost 4 in 10 caregivers looking after a partner or spouse reported having many unmet needs themselves. Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, and many other home maintenance and activities of daily living.

It’s a tall order.

As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) offered a Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care in Almonte last fall where 12 individuals attended the five 2-hour information sessions.

Home Hospice North Lanark is partnering with Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program to present Practical Caregiver training. The training will take place over the course of five Friday mornings at St. James Church, 225 Edmund Street, Carleton Place, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, with sign-in is at 9:45 a.m.

This venue is accessible.

Topics covered are:

April 22 Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

April 29 Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

May 6 Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

May 13 End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

May 20 Communication and Self Care

To register, contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613 791-7167.

Please register by Tuesday, April 12.

This program is FREE, but participation is limited to 15.

Please bring your own mask and drinks.