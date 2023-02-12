Are you an unpaid caregiver? This course is specially designed for you!

“Thank you so much…for coordinating the Caregiver’s course, which I felt very fortunate to have participated in this past month. I found it superb — very thorough and informative and delivered so very well by Ruth, Nancy, Sidney and Katrina. What a marvellous program you’ve put together and how thoughtful of you to finish the experience by gifting us with an adorable comfort bird. Thank you very much.”

The above is a note we received from a participant who took part in our Fall 2022 Practical Caregiver Training session.

Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, and many other home maintenance and activities of daily living.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) knows how hard it can be, and that caregiver burnout is a very real thing. As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, HHNL is offering its fourth Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care in Almonte this spring.

The five FREE 2-hour information sessions will take place at the Almonte Legion, in the beautifully renovated upstairs hall at 100 Bridge Street every Tuesday between March 14 and April 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Topics covered are:

March 14

Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

March 21

Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

March 28

Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

April 4

End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

April 11

Communication and Self Care

Registration is required, and participation numbers are limited to 15. To register, contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613-791-7167.

Please register by Tuesday, March 7.

Please bring your own mask and drinks.

We are grateful to the Almonte Legion for allowing us to use their beautifully renovated upstairs hall. This venue is accessible, and there is plenty of onsite parking.