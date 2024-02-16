Are you dreaming of spring? Home Hospice North Lanark’s Tree Fundraiser

Are you dreaming about warm days, sunshine, and getting out into your garden? It won’t be long now.

Home Hospice North Lanark’s 9th Annual Tree Fundraiser will be wrapping up in just a few weeks. Now’s the time to get your orders in. We offer great prices, and every dollar raised makes a very real difference in the lives of your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable.

We still have some great varieties available this year — Tatarian Maple, Brandon Elm, Profusion Crabapple, Mme Lemoine Lilac, and two different varieties of Hydrangea — Limelight and Pink Diamond, and MORE!

Pick up will take place in late April 2024 at Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road. This is the fourth year we welcome a partnership with Chris Gow and Doris Goerzen at Reid Gardens, who are donating a free bag of 3-Way Planting Mix and a package of Root Rescue to be included with each item purchased.

Living trees and shrubs are also the perfect gift — think memorials, birthdays, anniversaries, housewarmings, new babies, or weddings. They are the very definition of environmental responsibility and will provide shade, beauty, fruit, or all three, long after we’re all gone. A true gift from the heart, when you give a tree to someone you love, you are also giving Home Hospice North Lanark clients the gift of support.

Support and advocacy for people who have received a terminal diagnosis; advocacy for those finding life difficult because of changes in their health status; respite, helpful information and a willing listener for caregivers; easing the burden for those who are bereaved, and public education. To continue to offer these services at no cost to people in North Lanark, we have to raise money, as we don’t receive any continuous government support. As our client numbers swell, our fundraising efforts must keep pace.

You can shop here: https://trees.hhnl.ca/