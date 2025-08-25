Classified AdsArmchairs for sale Armchairs for sale August 25, 2025 Two upholstered armchairs in good condition. Asking $100 each or BO. (613) 256-8745 (613) 293-1305 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related 2012 Hyundai Genesis for sale August 22, 2025 Best Summer Chair! August 19, 2025 For Sale: Nearly new Panasonic microwave August 14, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Armchairs for sale August 25, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025 August 22, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025. August 22, 2025 Elisabeth (Billy) Wiles — obituary August 22, 2025 Almonte’s Fibrefest celebrates its 30th anniversary! August 22, 2025 Almonte and area singers perform Bach’s Magnificat, September 7 August 22, 2025 From the Archives WIT … Spider Eating? Gay Cook’s Chicken Fricassee Caprese Baked Rigatoni alla Vodka Virtual Run/Walk for AGH, September 12 Let's do some astronomy on Dec 21 2012 AGH/FVM Foundation focusing on major gifts and planned giving What Is That … on The River? Vow of Silence in support of child workers