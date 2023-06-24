Art Solomonian receives Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism

Art Solomonian, 2022 recipient of the Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation

Long-time Almonte resident and community volunteer Art Solomonian is the 2022 recipient of the 4th annual Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism. Art received the award today during the Foundation’s Annual General Meeting. The Award was presented by Hospital President and CEO, Mary Wilson Trider, and Foundation Board Chair, Rob Scott.

“I am very grateful for all that Art has done, and continues to do, to support excellent patient and resident care at the Hospital and Manor through his commitment to the Foundation,” said Hospital President and CEO, Mary Wilson Trider. “His Board service and his ongoing fundraising work have made a difference in the lives of the people we serve. I particularly appreciated his thoughtful and dedicated leadership as Chair of the Foundation Board – twice.”

The Bert McIntyre Memorial Award was inaugurated and presented to Bert’s family in 2019 to recognize his countless hours of dedication to raising funds for the Hospital and Manor, and for his personal philanthropy. After a distinguished career as an OPP Officer, Bert volunteered for 17 years with the Foundation helping to raise thousands of dollars in support of quality health care close to home.

This year’s recipient served on the Foundation Board from 2009 until 2018. He was Chair of the Board from 2015-2018 and was part of the Foundation’s planning to undertake the $4 million campaign to replace all of the Hospital’s diagnostic imaging equipment and to bring a CT scanner to Almonte. Solomonian helped on just about every one of the Foundation’s events while Chair and even after leaving, he continued to help lead the committee involved in staging the Paddle for AGH events from 2017-19. As recently as last week, he was out volunteering to sell Win2023.ca tickets at the Night Market. He and Lea-Anne, who attended the AGH presentation, are dedicated volunteers helping when and where needed. They are also monthly donors to the Foundation, and have been for many years. Art thanked Lea-Anne for supporting his volunteer activities.

Robert Scott, Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation Board, said of Art, “His steady leadership contributed greatly to the Foundation’s growth during his tenure, both financially and as a well-governed, well respected organization in this community. He’s still willing to give of his time, talent and treasure now when called upon. He’ll help sell tickets or come out to an event. This longevity of service and ongoing commitment are what make him so deserving of this honour.”

Past recipients include Bert McIntyre (2019), Margaret Duncan (2020) and Betty Preston (2021), all of whom Art had volunteered with along the way.