Tuesday, June 14, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Classified AdsArtist easel for plein air painting

Artist easel for plein air painting

Just in time for summer! Portable pochade “Plein Air’ painting box and easel with sturdy aluminum tripod. Can be used as a French easel for outdoor painting or in the studio as an adjustable tabletop easel.

Solid beech box features an adjustable canvas panel holder, storage space for paints, tray for paint brushes, and storage space for canvas panels up to 9″ x 12″.

Box dimensions are 30 x 38 x 15 cm  (12” x 15” x 6”). Tripod extends up to 153 cm (60”) for sitting or standing work. Comes with two vinyl carrying cases for box and for tripod.

Brand new, perfect condition. A great gift for the artist in your life!  Asking $140.

You can view instruction video:

https://www.amazon.ca/MEEDEN-Ultimate-Aluminum-Lightweight-Design%EF%BC%8CMake/dp/B07YTJPNPC

 

