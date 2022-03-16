Asian Noodle Salad with Ginger Vinaigrette

by Susan Hanna

This salad from Fine Cooking is colourful and nutritious. Cook the noodles and set aside. Cook the chicken with soy sauce and crushed red pepper and set aside. Combine noodles, vegetables and chicken and toss with the vinaigrette. Cook’s note: I omitted the carrot.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce. Marukan rice vinegar, Nature Value sriracha and Lee Kum Kee pure sesame oil are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

8 oz (226 g) spaghetti or ramen noodles

¼ cup (60 ml) plus 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 ½ lb (680 g) skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) chunks

6 tbsp (90 ml) low-sodium soy sauce, divided

Crushed red pepper

3 tbsp (45 ml) rice vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) sriracha

Juice of 1 lime

1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) grated ginger

1 tbsp (15 ml) minced garlic

1 tbsp (15 ml) honey

1 tbsp (15 ml) sesame oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) sesame seeds; more for garnish

2 cups (500 ml) finely shredded red cabbage

1 large carrot, peeled into strips or julienned

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

3 radishes, thinly sliced

3 scallions, chopped; more for garnish

Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Preparation:

Cook the noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside. Heat 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the soy sauce and crushed red pepper to taste; cook 6 to 8 minutes and let cool. Combine the remaining 5 tbsp (75 ml) soy sauce, remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil, the rice vinegar, sriracha, lime juice, ginger, garlic, honey, sesame oil and sesame seeds. In a large bowl, combine the noodles, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, radishes and scallions and gently toss. Add the chicken and vinaigrette and toss to combine. Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds and scallions.

From Fine Cooking