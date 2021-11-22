On the Move Physio is a mobile physiotherapy company that brings high-quality, evidence-based physiotherapy to clients in the comfort of their home. We currently provide in-person care in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County area and virtual care by secure video across Ontario.

On the Move Physio places special focus on identifying root causes using a biopsychosocial approach to treatment. We treat a variety of conditions including pre and post-surgical rehabilitation, back and neck pain, orthopedic and sports injuries, senior/geriatric rehabilitation, pelvic health rehabilitation and neurological conditions.

“We’re mobile to keep you mobile!”

Want to chat about how we can meet and address your prehab or rehab goals? Call/text at 613-277-9394 or email at hello@onthemovephysio.ca