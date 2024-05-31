Augusta Street Homestead Pop-up Market, June 1

Augusta Street Homestead in Almonte Spring 2024 Pop-up Market: Tomato starts, plants & preserves

Saturday June 1st 10am to 1pm

Come to the homestead in the heart of Almonte at the corner of Augusta Street and Martin Street North to pick up tomato starts, small fruit shrubs, and many other perennial plants and get your food gardens started or expanded! There’s also a small selection of yummy preserves lovingly crafted in small batches from fresh ingredients grown in the gardens during the 2023 season to choose from.

All are welcome. Come with friends & neighbours! Bring a bag or box to put your plant babies in. Pick-up can be arranged for other times/days: email naomideville@gmail.com or text 613 290-0637. Local delivery may also be possible. Prices range from $5 to $15. Payment by cash, cheque or e-transfer.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Tomato starts grown from organic seed from eastern ON/west QC farmers: $5 each

There are 15 varieties available including red, yellow & blue ones and those that have indeterminate growth to about 6-8 feet and need a trellis or support, those that are compact where a 6’ stake or cage works and Tiny Tim Cherry that is suitable for a pot

Perennial plants from the Homestead nursery. All have been propagated on site, either started from seed or grown from cuttings; Prices vary on size/age: $6-15

Fruiting shrubs (currants; raspberry; sea buckthorn); mix of native & useful herbaceous, flowers & medicine plants

Kitchen crafts including chutneys, ketchup maison, chow chow, salsa verde: $10-14