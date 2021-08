Decoration Day Service at the Auld Kirk Cemetery on Sunday, August 15, 2021, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues.

The cemetery is open for decorating as usual. We ask that you respect social distancing as per our local Health Unit.

Anyone wishing to donate towards the ongoing care and maintenance cost please send a donation to.

Auld Kirk Cemetery

P.O. Box 190

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0