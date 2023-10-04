Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Autumn’s glory & the allergy story

The beautiful Autumn season is here, and...

Line dancing classes start soon

Line dancing  -  fun -  easy and...

Haunted House at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, October 29 & 30

Prepare for a Scare! Mississippi Mills Youth...
LivingHealthAutumn’s glory & the allergy story

Autumn’s glory & the allergy story

The beautiful Autumn season is here, and we can smell it in the air. But as vividly spectacular as the season is, it is also a time for our flora and fungi to release their final flurry into the air. Pollens, mould spores and dust mites peak, and the battle against seasonal allergies begins. A familiar story for many of us. I have noticed that this season seems to be particularly bad for many of my clients.

With our seasons getting hotter and longer, and by-products in our air such as the forest fire smoke, our allergens are becoming more immunogenic.*

WHAT’S IN YOUR SEASONAL ALLERGIES TOOLKIT?

Although natural treatments can’t replace your allergy medications, they can work alongside them to help:

TONE DOWN YOUR TRIGGERS: If you are an outdoor enthusiast, know that that pollen counts are generally highest between 5-10 am. Consider leaving shoes outside, change your clothes or shower when you come indoors. Be sure to wash your hands!

TREAT YOUR HOME: Keep your windows shut in peak pollen hours and run your air instead if you can. Consider a HEPA filter for your home and vacuum cleaner.

EMBRACE SOME SEASONAL SELF-CARE:

  • Eating something spicy is said to help thin mucus and clear congestion. A teaspoon of honey can soothe your throat.
  • Neti pots and saline sprays can flush out your nasal passages. They help clear out pollen and other irritants.
  • Include face and scalp acupressure for the sinuses in your next massage. Although this isn’t a cure, I have found that many clients have had great relief from pressure and congestion after the treatment.

Autumn in Mississippi Mills is such a spectacle and a season worthy of enjoying. Natural remedies can make a difference. Just remember that they shouldn’t replace medications and other treatments. Listen to your body and if your symptoms aren’t improving or they’re affecting your daily activities, be sure to see a doctor.

Happy Fall y’all!

Anne Käärid, RMT
www.annethermt.com
154 Elgin Street, Suite 5 • Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

*Prof. Persia Pourshahnazari of UBC Allergy & Immunology

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone