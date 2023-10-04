Autumn’s glory & the allergy story

The beautiful Autumn season is here, and we can smell it in the air. But as vividly spectacular as the season is, it is also a time for our flora and fungi to release their final flurry into the air. Pollens, mould spores and dust mites peak, and the battle against seasonal allergies begins. A familiar story for many of us. I have noticed that this season seems to be particularly bad for many of my clients.

With our seasons getting hotter and longer, and by-products in our air such as the forest fire smoke, our allergens are becoming more immunogenic.*

WHAT’S IN YOUR SEASONAL ALLERGIES TOOLKIT?

Although natural treatments can’t replace your allergy medications, they can work alongside them to help:

TONE DOWN YOUR TRIGGERS: If you are an outdoor enthusiast, know that that pollen counts are generally highest between 5-10 am. Consider leaving shoes outside, change your clothes or shower when you come indoors. Be sure to wash your hands!

TREAT YOUR HOME: Keep your windows shut in peak pollen hours and run your air instead if you can. Consider a HEPA filter for your home and vacuum cleaner.

EMBRACE SOME SEASONAL SELF-CARE:

Eating something spicy is said to help thin mucus and clear congestion. A teaspoon of honey can soothe your throat.

Neti pots and saline sprays can flush out your nasal passages. They help clear out pollen and other irritants.

Include face and scalp acupressure for the sinuses in your next massage. Although this isn’t a cure, I have found that many clients have had great relief from pressure and congestion after the treatment.

Autumn in Mississippi Mills is such a spectacle and a season worthy of enjoying. Natural remedies can make a difference. Just remember that they shouldn’t replace medications and other treatments. Listen to your body and if your symptoms aren’t improving or they’re affecting your daily activities, be sure to see a doctor.

Happy Fall y’all!

Anne Käärid, RMT

www.annethermt.com

154 Elgin Street, Suite 5 • Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

*Prof. Persia Pourshahnazari of UBC Allergy & Immunology