Babarrelly’s offers pre-Christmas cleaning services

Babarrelly’s Cleaning Services is my privately owned cleaning service that specializes in residential cleaning, with prior years of experience in both residential and small commercial cleaning alongside other companies.

Now spanning out on my own I can provide a range of thorough and flawless cleaning services that meet the requirements of a tidy and appreciable home that the entire family can enjoy with a fresh and professional approach.

I put my utmost and hardest work into getting your home spotless. I take pride in my diligence for the efficiency and consistency of my work and for being a trustworthy and reliable service. As a pet lover, owning pets is a luxurious loving bonus for me!

Services offered:

  • Weekly or bi-weekly cleaning
  • One time cleaning
  • Kitchen cleaning
  • Dishes
  • Fridge cleaning
  • Surface cleaning
  • Mirrors
  • Dining/living areas
  • Bathrooms
  • Dusting
  • Vacuuming
  • Mopping
  • Garbage disposal on site
  • Occasional pick up/delivery grocery service

References, prices and quotes upon request.

Feel free to reach out to me via email or text

Phone: 613-250-0648

Email: jodibabs@gmail.com

 

