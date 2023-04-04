Backyard Beauties 2023: Time for the big reveal

With the Land Trust auction coming very soon, the organizers are excited to present the signature piece for Backyard Beauties 2023. Created by sculptor, Chandler Swain, the Strawberry Queen embodies beauty and backyard in one spectacular piece, a strawberry planter topped by a saucy crow whose crown is also a flower pot. This unique planter is testament to Chandler’s sense of humour, and love of nature all in one. The refined detail in the feathers, the brilliant eye of the crow, and the lacy pattern on the base combine in this garden showpiece.

The Strawberry Queen will be featured in the window of General Fine Crafts, 63 Mill Street, Almonte, until the auction closes April 28. It can also be seen on the auction website: www.32auctions.com/backyardbeauties2023.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is honoured to have Chandler Swain as the featured artist for the auction. Chandler has long been an advocate of climate and nature, living on the shoreline of the Mississippi River in Blakeney, near Almonte. She is accustomed to seeing wildlife like otters, birds, rabbits, foxes, and deer on a regular basis, and often incorporates their quirky personalities into her clay work.

The Strawberry Queen could be yours if you sign up to bid in the auction: www.32.auctions.com/backyardbeauties2023. Bidding starts April 17 and runs to April 28. Visit the website to become a bidder on this and all the other amazing artistic avian entries in the Backyard Beauties 2023 Auction.

Do you still have questions? Call Glenda Jones at (613) 256-6479, or email barbaracarroll493@gmail.com or aljones@xplornet.com

P.S. it’s not too late to enter your item in the auction: April 14th is the entry deadline, with the auction live April 17-28.