Bacon and Chard Dutch Baby

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Real Simple is perfect for a weeknight supper. Cook bacon and then cook Swiss chard stems and leaves in the bacon drippings. While the chard bakes for 5 minutes, whisk together flour, milk, eggs, cheese, salt and pepper. Remove the chard from the oven and pour the batter into the skillet. Bake until puffy and golden brown, about 25 minutes. Top with bacon, chives and more cheese and serve. Cook’s note: To make this recipe vegetarian, just omit the bacon and sauté the chard in olive oil. The recipe suggests serving this with sour cream, but it was delicious without it.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use a bacon that uses celery salt as a preservative instead of nitrites. Use unbleached flour and genuine Parmesan cheese – the name will be stamped on the rind. No Name sour cream is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

5 slices bacon (8 ounces/227 g total), chopped

1 pound (454 g) bunch Swiss chard, stems and leaves separated and finely chopped

1 cup (250 ml) all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 ml) whole milk

4 large eggs

2 ounces (57 g) parmesan cheese, grated (about ½ cup/125 ml), plus more for serving

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) kosher salt

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (30 m) chopped fresh chives

½ cup (125 ml) sour cream

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C). Cook bacon in a 12-inch (30-cm) oven proof skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, reserving 2 tablespoons (30 ml) drippings in skillet. Add chard stems to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Add chard leaves; cook, stirring constantly, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Move chard away from edges of skillet, leaving about ½ inch (1.27 cm) of space around edges. Place in oven and bake for 5 minutes. Whisk flour, milk, eggs, cheese, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Remove skillet from oven and carefully pour in batter. Return skillet to oven and bake until puffy and golden brown, about 25 minutes. Top with bacon, chives, and more grated cheese. Serve with sour cream. Serves 4.

From Real Simple