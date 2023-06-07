Bacon, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice

by Susan Hanna

This quick and tasty one-pan meal from NYT Cooking is a great way to use up leftover rice. Cook the bacon until crisp and set aside. Cook the cabbage and scallions in the bacon fat and add ginger and garlic. Add rice, soy sauce and cook for a few minutes. Push the rice to one side of the pan and add eggs that have been blended with the cheese. Scramble the egg mixture, add peas and more scallions and mix everything together. Serve the fried rice topped with the crispy bacon and with hot sauce.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use bacon preserved with celery salt instead of nitrites; I use Free From brand. Use tamari instead of soy sauce. Genuine Parmigiano-Reggiano is additive-free; look for the name stamped on the rind. Original Tabasco hot sauce is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 ounces (113 g) bacon, sliced into ¼-inch-(0.64-cm-) thick strips

Neutral oil, if needed

1 pound (454 g napa cabbage, chopped into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces (6 packed cups/1.5 L)

1 ¼ cups (310 ml) chopped scallions

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons (30 ml) minced garlic

1 tablespoon (15 ml) peeled minced ginger

4 large eggs

½ cup (125 ml) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

4 cups (1 L) cooked and cooled rice (such as jasmine or basmati), preferably day-old

1 tablespoon (15 ml) low-sodium soy sauce

½ cup (125 ml) thawed frozen peas (optional)

Hot sauce, for serving

Preparation:

In a 12-inch (30-cm) non-stick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy, 7 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and transfer the bacon fat to a small heatproof bowl (you should have about 3 tablespoons [45 ml] of bacon fat; if short, add enough neutral oil to make 3 tablespoons [45 ml]). Return 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the bacon fat to the skillet and heat over medium-high. Add cabbage and 1 cup (250 ml) of the scallions; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender and lightly golden and all the liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and ginger, and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine eggs and cheese and beat until well blended. Reduce heat to medium and add rice and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until well incorporated and rice is warmed through, about 2 minutes. Push rice mixture to one side of the skillet. To the empty side, add the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) bacon fat and the egg mixture, and allow it to set a little before stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until scrambled, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir scrambled eggs and the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) scallions and the peas (if using) into the rice mixture until well blended. Divide fried rice among bowls and top each with some of the reserved crispy bacon. Serve with hot sauce.

From NYT Cooking