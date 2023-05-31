Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Almonte House & Garden Tour, June 24

June 24, 2023 10 am-5 pm Who doesn’t...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4

Clayton community centre June 4 2 pm...

Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS

25 Industrial Drive Every customer who visits us...
LivingFood and DrinkBaked Cod with Cherry Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Baked Cod with Cherry Tomatoes and Chickpeas

by Susan Hanna

This healthy and tasty recipe from America’s Test Kitchen can be made in a toaster oven or regular oven. Combine chickpeas, tomatoes, water, shallot, oil garlic, lemon zest and juice and seasoning in a baking dish. Rub cod with oil and spices and nestle into chickpea mixture. Bake until the cod is just cooked through.

Serves 2.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Blue Menu chickpeas are additive-free. Make sure the dried spices don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 15-oz can (443 ml) chickpeas, rinsed
  • 6 oz (170 g) cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) water
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) grated lemon zest plus 1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) juice
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) ground coriander, divided
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) paprika, divided
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) table salt, divided
  • ¼ tsp (1.25 ml) pepper
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 2 6-8-oz (170-226 g) skinless cod fillets, 1 ½ inches (3.8 cm) thick
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh cilantro

Preparation:

  1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F (204 C). Combine chickpeas, tomatoes, water, shallot, 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil, garlic, lemon zest and juice, ½ tsp (2.5 ml) coriander, ½ tsp (2.5 ml) paprika, ¼ tsp (1.25 ml) salt and pepper in 8-inch (20-cm) square baking dish or pan.
  2. Combine remaining ½ tsp (2.5 ml) coriander, remaining ½ tsp (2.5 ml) paprika, remaining ¼ tsp (1.25 ml) salt and cayenne in bowl. Rub cod with 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil and sprinkle with spice mixture. Nestle cod into chickpea mixture and bake until od flakes apart when gently prodded with paring knife and registers 140 F (60 C), 20 to 25 minutes. Drizzle with remaining 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil and sprinkle with cilantro to serve.

From America’s Test Kitchen

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone