by Susan Hanna

I love baked pasta and this one from Bon Appetit is especially good. Cook the pasta until it is slightly underdone and set aside. Cook leeks until tender and add anchovies, garlic, red pepper flakes and pepper. Add cream, Parmesan, peas and cooked pasta. Top with more cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes. Cook’s note: Even if you are not a fan of anchovies, I suggest you include them. They add a wonderful depth of flavour to this dish.

Serves 4-6

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Unico anchovies. Genuine Parmesan cheese has no additives – look for the name stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients

1 lb. (454 g) short pasta (such as rigatoni, penne, or conchiglie)

Kosher salt

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

3 large leeks (about 1½ lb./680 g), white and pale green parts only, trimmed, sliced ½-inch (1.25-cm) thick

15 oil-packed anchovies, drained (from a 1.5-oz./42 g tin)

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tsp. (5 ml) mild red pepper flakes or ½ tsp. (2.5 ml) crushed red pepper flakes

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups (500 ml) heavy cream

3 oz. (85 g) Parmesan, finely grated, plus more for serving

1 10-oz. (285 g) bag frozen baby peas, thawed in warm water, drained

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C). Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until very al dente, about 2 minutes less than package directions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large Dutch oven or large high-sided skillet over medium. Add leeks; season with a couple pinches of salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden around the edges, 6–8 minutes. Uncover and add anchovies, garlic, red pepper flakes, and several grinds of black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until anchovies are disintegrated and garlic is tender, about 5 minutes. Add cream and 3 oz. (85 g) Parmesan. Bring to a simmer; season with salt and black pepper (it should taste a bit salty because the pasta will absorb some seasoning as it bakes). Add peas and reserved pasta and toss gently to coat; top with more Parmesan. Transfer pasta to oven; bake until top is crisp and cream is bubbling around the edges, 25–30 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

From Bon Appetit