McANDREW, Barry Wayne

Unexpectedly in hospital at Ottawa on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Barry McAndrew

of Almonte, age 74 years.

Dearly loved husband and best friend of Debbie Pichie. Predeceased by his parents Ray & Flo. Survived by his daughter Lianne & son, Scott and 2 grandchildren. Much loved Godfather to Kelsey. Brother to Barbie Downing (Gordon) & Lana (late Rick Gulycz). Predeceased by his brother, Larry.

Following Barry’s wishes funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313

For those who may choose to honour Barry with a memorial donation please consider L.A.W.S. or the Lanark County Food Bank.

