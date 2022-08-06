Classified AdsBathtub, $250 OBO Bathtub, $250 OBO August 6, 2022 Large, stand-alone bathtub, hardly used. $250 or best offer. The buyer agrees to remove it now or wait until the end of September. (In Almonte) 613 909 7423 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat August 5, 2022 Broil King BBQ, $150 August 5, 2022 Looking to commute from Almonte to Ottawa Mon-Fri August 4, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Bathtub, $250 OBO August 6, 2022 Puppets Up Still Needs YOU! August 6, 2022 Diana’s Quiz August 6, 2022 August 4, 2022 Ruth Stewart — obituary August 5, 2022 Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday August 5, 2022 FOR SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat August 5, 2022 From the Archives Congratulations from Don Newman Wine tastings at the cottage Almonte Councillor Bernard Cameron killed in triple shooting What is That … a Leopard or a Tiger? Insurance firms ‘put themselves in the picture’ for AGH Mills Community Support fall learning continues Safe to go to local hospitals for care, emergency chiefs stress Deputy Mayor John Levi passes away