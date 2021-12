Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church,

62 Clyde Street Almonte

In compliance with covid-19 protocols, contact tracing information must be provided on arrival and masks must be worn at all times in the church building.

To see all St. Paul’s covid-19 worship protocols visit: stpaulsalmonte.ca