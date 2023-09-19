Tuesday, September 19, 2023
‘Bearing Witness: Journalists, Record Keepers and the 1917 Halifax Explosion’ — September 30

The Halifax Explosion of 1917 is a well-documented Canadian disaster. Historian Michael Dupuis presents a fall lecture based on his book entitled Bearing Witness:Journalists, Record Keepers and the 1917 Halifax Explosion. He will recount the day and its impact  through the eyes of the journalists who covered the event and became an integral part of the story, shaping the narrative that has become part of our history. While admission is by donation, registration is required.

Learning Again in Almonte presents this talk on September 30 at 3:00 pm.  Check the website for details. https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/copy-of-winter-2023-lectures

