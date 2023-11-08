by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Food and Wine combines cubes of seared steak with tomatoes, onion, scallions and a soy-mirin sauce. Cook’s note: I omitted the nuts and fried garlic.

Serves 4.

I used tamari instead of soy sauce, Yoshi brand mirin and Foreway sesame oil—all are additive free.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ pounds (566 g) 1-inch-/2.54-cm thick beef tenderloin steaks

1 ¼ teaspoons (6.25 ml) kosher salt

1 tablespoon (15 ml) canola oil

¼ cup (60 ml) soy sauce

3 tablespoons (45 ml) mirin

2 tablespoons (30 ml) toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) light brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) cornstarch

2 teaspoons (10 ml) minced garlic, divided

1 cup (250 ml) grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

2/3 cup (165 ml) sliced sweet onion

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons (45 ml) roughly chopped salted roasted macadamia nuts, plus more for garnish

1 ½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) fresh lime juice

Fried garlic, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

Preparation:

Place steaks on a plate, and season evenly with salt. Let stand, uncovered, at room

temperature 1 hour. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over high until shimmering. Pat steaks dry with paper towels. Add steaks to skillet; cook 2 minutes per side. Turn and sear edges of steaks until browned,about 1 minute. Remove steaks from skillet, and transfer to a cutting board; let rest 10 minutes. Wipe skillet clean. Meanwhile, whisk together soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, brown sugar, cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic in skillet; bring to a simmer over medium, whisking and scraping bottom of skillet. Simmer, whisking constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens to a loose, syrup-like consistency, 15 to 30 seconds. Cut steaks into ½-inch (1.25-cm) cubes. Stir together steak, tomatoes, sweet onion, scallions,macadamia nuts, lime juice, soy sauce mixture, and remaining 1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic in a medium bowl until combined. Garnish with fried garlic and additional scallions and macadamia nuts. Serve with lime wedges.

From Food and Wine