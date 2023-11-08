Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Beef Poke

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Food and Wine combines cubes of seared steak with tomatoes, onion, scallions and a soy-mirin sauce. Cook’s note: I omitted the nuts and fried garlic.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce, Yoshi brand mirin and Foreway sesame oil—all are
additive free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ¼ pounds (566 g) 1-inch-/2.54-cm thick beef tenderloin steaks
  • 1 ¼ teaspoons (6.25 ml) kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) canola oil
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) mirin
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) light brown sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons (10 ml) minced garlic, divided
  • 1 cup (250 ml) grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2/3 cup (165 ml) sliced sweet onion
  • 1/3 cup (82.5 ml) sliced scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) roughly chopped salted roasted macadamia nuts, plus more for garnish
  • 1 ½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) fresh lime juice
  • Fried garlic, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Preparation:

  1. Place steaks on a plate, and season evenly with salt. Let stand, uncovered, at room
    temperature 1 hour.
  2. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over high until shimmering. Pat steaks dry with paper towels.
  3. Add steaks to skillet; cook 2 minutes per side. Turn and sear edges of steaks until browned,about 1 minute. Remove steaks from skillet, and transfer to a cutting board; let rest 10 minutes. Wipe skillet clean.
  4. Meanwhile, whisk together soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, brown sugar, cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic in skillet; bring to a simmer over medium, whisking and scraping bottom of skillet. Simmer, whisking constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens to a loose, syrup-like consistency, 15 to 30 seconds.
  5. Cut steaks into ½-inch (1.25-cm) cubes. Stir together steak, tomatoes, sweet onion, scallions,macadamia nuts, lime juice, soy sauce mixture, and remaining 1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic in a medium bowl until combined. Garnish with fried garlic and additional scallions and macadamia nuts.
  6. Serve with lime wedges.

From Food and Wine

