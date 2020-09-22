Please help me find my beige linen ladies jean jacket which was inadvertently sold at the Hub.

On Thursday afternoon Sept. 17, I took my jacket off in the Hub so that I could try another jacket on.

I hung my beige jean jacket with silver coloured buttons over the end of the Hub rack and forgot it there.

An hour later I went back to get it. but the volunteers told me it had been put on a hanger for sale and someone had bought it.

If you were at the Bag Sale that day and think you may have purchased it please contact Jean at 613-256-3043.

Thanks in advance.