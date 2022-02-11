Friday, February 11, 2022

Big sale at Judy Joannou’s Mill Street store

Retail shop owner and fashion designer Judy Joannou is having a BIG BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT SALE beginning Saturday, Feb. 12 through Feb. 19.

Shop online and in-store. New markdowns at 50%-60% off, free gift with purchase. Visit the shop for a chance to win $100 gift certificate, FREE Valentine scarf with every purchase, spend $100 and get a gorgeous chiffon scarf too!

What’s a birthday without cake? She’s got that covered too.

83 Mill Street, Almonte. Open Sat. 10-4, Sun.11-4, closed Monday, Tues.-Fri. 10-5.

https://www.judyjoannoudesigns.ca/shop-6

