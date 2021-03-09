Join Amy Gerus at the North Lanark Regional Museum on 21 March at 2 PM as we present ‘Big Stories in a Small Town: Snapshots of the History of Almonte.’ How is it that a small village in rural Ontario came to be named after a Mexican general? Did people really consider Almonte to be ‘North America’s Manchester’? How did one of the worst railway accidents in Canadian history impact this town? These are just some of the many questions that may have surprising answers to those who have wondered about the history of this rural town west of Ottawa. With a population of just 5,000 people, this presentation will bring the large history of this small town to life by telling stories of significant people, places, and events that have shaped it into the community that residents and visitors alike know and love.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, email nlrmuseum@gmail.com by 19 March and we will send you the link as soon as it becomes available.

Registration to this event is free, but we encourage you to donate to our organization to help us continue to offer these events throughout the year! Our donation page can be found here ->

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/shop/make-a-donation/5