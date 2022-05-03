Classified AdsBike rack for sale Bike rack for sale May 3, 2022 This Swagman XC2 bike rack is in excellent condition. Asking $100. Call Nick at 613 256-6384 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: New microwave oven May 3, 2022 FOR SALE: Ceiling fan, mechanical balances May 2, 2022 Like-new motorcycle helmet, $100 May 1, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest John Coady — obituary May 3, 2022 Bike rack for sale May 3, 2022 ‘Countries Shaped Like Stars’, May 14 May 3, 2022 Elaine Shaw — obituary May 3, 2022 FOR SALE: New microwave oven May 3, 2022 From the Mayor: Nominate someone for the Mississippi Mills Community Awards May 2, 2022 From the Archives SUV driver injured in collision with dump truck this morning TYPS celebrates local youth: A call for nominations Second person dead in Almonte shooting Kindergarten class celebrates Naismith birthday Tornado warning downgraded to severe thunderstorms Limited-edition craft beer comes to Almonte The Town of Mississippi Mills needs your input