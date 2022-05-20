Classified AdsBike rider seeks small group to join Bike rider seeks small group to join May 20, 2022 Recreational bike rider looking for a small group, (2 or 3 others) to ride 20-30 km, once or twice weekly in the morning starting around 9:30 am. I average 18-20 km/hr and can ride trail or asphalt. If interested, call or text Bob at: 613 716-0086 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related WANTED: House for long-term rental May 20, 2022 Swim Instruction Wanted May 19, 2022 FOR RENT, SHORT-TERM: One-br on Mill Street May 17, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘No More Secrets’, May 26 May 20, 2022 Bike rider seeks small group to join May 20, 2022 WANTED: House for long-term rental May 20, 2022 Civitan Radio Bingo, Tuesdays May 20, 2022 Starting a cookbook club May 19, 2022 Square Food Gardening Workshop, Friday May 27, 10:30 a.m May 19, 2022 From the Archives Peruvian Quinoa Salad Gardening in Almonte: What is a weed? AGH recruits two OBS/GYNs and a new Chief of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Enerdu hydroelectric dam project concerns tourists to Almonte Limited-edition craft beer comes to Almonte Dr. Jody Murray talks about osteoarthritis during Arthritis Month For the Birds and Nature: Spring is coming!