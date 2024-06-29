Bill Budau — obituary

BUDAU, Wilhelm “Bill”

It is with saddened hearts, the family announces that Bill passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus while surrounded by cherished loved ones on Wednesday evening, June 26th, 2024; William Budau of Pakenham was 81 years young. Beloved husband, best friend and high school sweetheart of Judy (nee Dawson). Proud Dad and mentor of Hugh Gillespie (Robin) and Dana Budau (Patricia Murphy) as well as the late Brad Budau. Cherished and doting Poppa of his 6 grandchildren: Meredith Fischer (Mason), Samantha Croghan (Scott), Dylan Budau (Jessica Rintoul), Dawson Budau (Olivia Haworth), Hannah Budau and the late Rebecca Budau, as well as his 2 great-grandchildren: Charlie and Mavis Croghan. Dear brother of Adolf (late Christine), Heinz (Wendy), Kurt (Kathy), and Traudy Emond (late John). Predeceased by a brother, Alfred as well as 4 sisters: Ida Flentje (late Hans), Elfrieda Wunderlich (late Günther), Elvira Budau (late Ken Tinsley) and Tanya Silvera (late Robin). Son of the late Woldemar and Emelina (nee Manske) Budau.

Bill was born in Rosenthal, Romania on September 4th, 1942. At the age of ten he and his family came to Canada, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax. After living in several towns, his family settled in Merrickville, Ontario. There he met the love of his life Judy in 1965 ­­— they were married a year later.

Starting in the electrical trade at the age of 17 in Ottawa, Bill was a licensed Electrician for over 50 years. Of the many construction projects he worked on, one of the most notable was the National Gallery in Ottawa where he was the Superintendent. In 1988, Bill and Judy packed their bags and moved to Bermuda where Bill worked for Universal Electric on the reconstruction of the local airport and prison and became the Assistant General Manager for the company. Returning to Canada in April 1994, Bill worked for Univex on an MNR construction project in Peterborough and the Penetanguishene Prison before starting his own electrical manufacturing business, Budau Manufacturing, in 1996. He was a skilled tradesman at heart. Even following his retirement in 2006, Bill continued to take on various construction projects including renovating an 1850s stone farmhouse in Pakenham with the artistic support of his wife Judy.

An utterly selfless man, Bill donated his kidney in 2006 to his friend Josef, who went on to live for 17 more years. He would also regularly donate his blood and platelets — always finding ways to help others however he could.

Bill truly valued the time he spent with friends and family. He and Judy could often be found taking scenic drives throughout the Ottawa Valley, going to dances, and soaking in the beautiful surroundings of their home — sitting around a campfire with a glass of wine and a fine cigar.

Bill played such an important role in the lives of his family, which is reflected in the values that he has passed on to his loved ones. His vibrant personality, wisdom, integrity, kindness, and witty humour will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

Bill’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where friends may call on Wednesday, July 3rd from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Thursday morning, July 4th from 9:30 to 10:30. A Service to honour and remember Bill will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o’clock. Reception to follow. Internment at St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery, Pakenham. In Bill’s memory, please consider a donation to your favourite local charity.