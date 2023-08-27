Classified AdsBirch flooring for sale Birch flooring for sale August 27, 2023 Birch flooring for sale: 90 sq. ft. ; 3/4 in. thick, 2-1/4 & 3-1/4 widths. Nine and ten foot lengths, color selected, top grade. Call Paul at 613-256-7000 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. please). Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Broil King BBQ August 25, 2023 TV Stand + Free TV August 24, 2023 Dog sitter needed August 21, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 26, 2023 August 24, 2023 Birch flooring for sale August 27, 2023 What Is That … Young Bird? August 27, 2023 Bryn David Paterson — obituary August 27, 2023 Quartet Malamatina, September 9 August 27, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – August 26, 2023 August 24, 2023 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: More Signs of Fall! Recycling revamp recently rolled out REMINDER: Have a say on local health care Help shape the future of Almonte General Hospital Geoheritage Park inaugurates QR code Fairview Manor's performance is above provincial average Gay Cook’s Chocolate Chip Brownies How to transform long-term care