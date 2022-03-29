Tuesday, March 29, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Union Hall is back in business

Union Hall launches 2022 season Despite the challenges...

Birdhouse auction: It’s go time

www.32auctions.com/birdhousebonanza2022 Birdhouse Bonanza is feeling the spring heat....

Donations wanted for auction t0 support the Library

Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library 2nd...
Science & NatureBirdhouse auction: It’s go time

Birdhouse auction: It’s go time

www.32auctions.com/birdhousebonanza2022

Birdhouse Bonanza is feeling the spring heat. Nearly 50 items are on the auction block, and there are only three weeks left to register as a bidder for this exciting online auction that runs April 18-29. Check out the website, and see the box on the upper right that allows you to register.  This is a secure site, easy to use, and guarantees that no charge will be made to the bidder unless they win an item. Over the course of the auction, it’s fun to watch the bids increase, to be part of the action, and above all, to win one of these incredible birdhouses.

All proceeds from the auction will help fund the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust site at High Lonesome.

Let’s do this for the Land Trust and in memory of Mike Macpherson, who loved nothing better than volunteering at High Lonesome!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone