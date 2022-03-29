Birdhouse auction: It’s go time

www.32auctions.com/birdhousebonanza2022

Birdhouse Bonanza is feeling the spring heat. Nearly 50 items are on the auction block, and there are only three weeks left to register as a bidder for this exciting online auction that runs April 18-29. Check out the website, and see the box on the upper right that allows you to register. This is a secure site, easy to use, and guarantees that no charge will be made to the bidder unless they win an item. Over the course of the auction, it’s fun to watch the bids increase, to be part of the action, and above all, to win one of these incredible birdhouses.

All proceeds from the auction will help fund the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust site at High Lonesome.

Let’s do this for the Land Trust and in memory of Mike Macpherson, who loved nothing better than volunteering at High Lonesome!