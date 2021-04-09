Created by Otis Prescott

With less than a week to go, the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists are overwhelmed with the number of entries to the Birdhouse Blowout Online Auction. There are over forty houses made by people ages 8 to 88, colourful, innovative designs beyond the wildest imagination. The event has sparked the interest of CTV’s Regional Contact, and word has spread far and wide.

The auction opens April 12 and runs to April 23, at : mvfn.ca/birdhouse-blowout Interested bidders need to register on the site to enter their bids. Although credit card information is required, it will only be activated if it is the winning bid. Further, all bids are in CAD. Bidders can track the action on their favourite items. It will be hard to choose, so bids can be entered for multiple items.

This auction will support the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary offered by the MVFN annually to a student furthering studies in natural environment courses. The bursary committee is accepting applications till May 1, with information available on their website: https://mvfn.ca/cliff-bennett-nature-bursary/