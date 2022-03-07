Monday, March 7, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Birdhouse Bonanza  auction site is open

The opening bell is still six weeks...

Giving away: Desk in great condition 

Giving away a desk in great condition....

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  A supernova is an...
Science & NatureNatureBirdhouse Bonanza  auction site is open

Birdhouse Bonanza  auction site is open

The opening bell is still six weeks away for the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Birdhouse Bonanza Auction, but there are too many beautiful houses to keep under wraps that long. Here’s where you can see them all, register to bid, track your favourites, and plan your garden for spring. https://www.32auctions.com/birdhousebonanza2022

New entries are arriving daily, so pin this site to your desktop for easy access.

All proceeds from this auction will go to the MMLT High Lonesome Nature Preserve to improve their facilities. High Lonesome, near Pakenham, was a favourite spot for the late Mike Macpherson, an enthusiastic volunteer to whom this event is dedicated.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone