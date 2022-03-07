Birdhouse Bonanza  auction site is open

The opening bell is still six weeks away for the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Birdhouse Bonanza Auction, but there are too many beautiful houses to keep under wraps that long. Here’s where you can see them all, register to bid, track your favourites, and plan your garden for spring. https://www.32auctions.com/birdhousebonanza2022

New entries are arriving daily, so pin this site to your desktop for easy access.

All proceeds from this auction will go to the MMLT High Lonesome Nature Preserve to improve their facilities. High Lonesome, near Pakenham, was a favourite spot for the late Mike Macpherson, an enthusiastic volunteer to whom this event is dedicated.