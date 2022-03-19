Birdhouses: Men’s Shed to the rescue

Did you miss out on the first birdhouse workshop? You now have a second chance. Ron Lavoie will offer the four-hour course again on March 31. He will supply the plans and the expertise for up to four participants who will come away with a basic bluebird house ready for decoration. The cost is a nominal $25.00 for materials, and no experience is necessary, and teens to seniors are welcome

To sign up for this Birdhouse Workshop on March 30 (9-12 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.), please contact Rob Lavoie directly at (613)256-3436 or at paparon867@gmail.com. Then get out the art supplies and make a beauty for the Birdhouse Bonanza. Entries will be received up to April 14 at https://www.32auctions.com/birdhousebonanza2022

For more on the birdhouse auction, contact aljones@xplornet.com