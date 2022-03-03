Birdhouses: Men’s Shed to the Rescue

“If only I had the tools, I could build a birdhouse myself”. Thanks to Ron Lavoie and John Peters at the Naismith Men’s Shed, would-be carpenters will have this opportunity to make a unique birdhouse for the Birdhouse Bonanza auction in April.

The Men’s Shed will host a 6-hour workshop at Ron’s home on March 16, 23 St. James Street, Almonte, and participants will come away with a basic bluebird house ready for decoration. Ron will provide the plans and the expertise for up to four people at a time to learn how to build their houses. The cost is a nominal $25.00 for materials. No woodworking experience is necessary, and teens to seniors will be welcome.

The Naismith Men’s Shed is a supportive group of men who have devised ways to stay engaged in the community and with each other through difficult times. They are eager to share their skills, and have helped with many projects from building Christmas decorations in their well-appointed workshop to simply gathering for breakfasts, game days or excursions. They are an inclusive and approachable group which has established itself as a valuable asset in the community.

To sign up for this Birdhouse Workshop on March 16, (9-12 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.), please contact Ron Lavoie directly at (613)256-3436 or at paparon867@gmail.com. Then get out the art supplies and make a beauty for the Birdhouse Bonanza. Entries will be received up to April 14 at www.MMLT.ca .

For more on the birdhouse auction, contact aljones@xplornet.com