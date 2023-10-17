‘Birds of the Gambia and Senegal’ — Nature Talk, October 19

Last month we kicked off our new season of The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Nature Talks with the theme of “Nature Near and Far”. This month we are going very far for our topic: Birds of The Gambia and Senegal. For our October presentation on Thursday, October 19 join Justin Peter, Director of Quest Nature Tours, on a tour of bird life in the small and unassuming African nations of The Gambia and Senegal.

Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Please note that meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and coffee, tea and treats available starting at 6:30 pm. Please note that there will not be an option to participate via Zoom and the presentation will not be recorded. Our usual benefits of getting together will be there – coffee, tea and goodies provided by the Social Committee, a nature quiz and the opportunity to socialize with other MVFN members. Masks are optional.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join, or to renew your membership, please go to our website in the JOIN ONLINE section and complete the membership form.