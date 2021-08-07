On August 22nd., from 12-5 pm, professional artist and instructor Blair T. Paul, AOCADU, OSA will be offering an acrylic painting workshop at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Gatehouse. The workshop is for total beginners or more experienced painters, with an emphasis on “having fun while learning”. The number of seats is limited to just 7 due to current Covid regulations, and everyone must have had 2 shots of vaccine. The studio space is well lit and ventilated, so is very safe and pleasant for 5 hours of painting. Please, email me at blairpaul1479@gmail.com to register. Thanks!