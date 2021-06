On July 31 from 10 am – 5 pm, recognized artist/fine art teacher, Blair T. Paul, AOCAD, OSA, will be offering an acrylic painting workshop at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Conservation Area Gate House.

These monthly workshops were being offered for five years….before the onslaught of Covid-19.

**If you will have had your 2 Covid vaccinations by that time, and want to join us for a great day of learning and fun, please, email me at ttbpaul4@hotmail.com. Thanks, and stay safe! www.blairpaul.com