NewsBlaze destroys beach building at Fairgrounds Blaze destroys beach building at Fairgrounds July 30, 2023 The changing facility at the beach went up in flames on Saturday night. There are no reports of injuries, and no information on the cause of the fire or the cost of the damages. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related One person injured in Almonte home invasion June 19, 2023 Three people killed in Highway 7 crash near Tatlock Road June 7, 2023 A Meal For All – The Story (so far) May 24, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For rent: 3-bedroom upper-level bungalow July 30, 2023 Blaze destroys beach building at Fairgrounds July 30, 2023 Scarecrow Building Day at Middleville, August 12 July 29, 2023 July 28, 2023 Furnished rental in Almonte (3-12 month stay) July 28, 2023 Civitan community luncheon, August 3 July 27, 2023 From the Archives Metcalfe Geoheritage Park nears completion Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, and Feta Fish Packets A reminder from local hospitals: “We’re here for you” Car window smashed, purse stolen at Mill of Kintail Community Goal Setting Workshop to prevent youth problematic substance use on June 1 Chicken Diavolo Resident climate survey launched: 13 minutes of your time to help save the planet In Deep Appreciation