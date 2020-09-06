CR5 Bluegrass is an award-winning, 5 piece bluegrass band operating out of the small village of Lyndhurst, Ontario. We will be performing at the Carleton Place Farmers Market next Saturday, September 12th (social distancing protocol to be followed) from 10:00 to 12:30.

The original band members all lived along Leeds-Grenville County Road 5 between Mallorytown and Athens Ontario, hence the name. The current line-up consists of the husband & wife duo of Dan Potter, on mandolin and vocals and Christine Potter on 5 string banjo and vocals, Jim Bossert on upright acoustic bass, Marc Rochon on guitar and vocals and 5 time Central Canadian Bluegrass Awards (CCBA) Fiddle Player Of the Year, Joe White who also accompanies on vocals. While remaining firmly entrenched in the bluegrass tradition, our catalog consists of a broad range of material ranging from traditional & contemporary bluegrass, old country, folk, pop, blues, gospel and original composition, all in the bluegrass style. We maintain an up-to-date web page at http://www.cr5bluegrassband.com where you will find our schedule, bios, past performances, pics etc.