Bob Ireland — obituary

Ireland, Robert (Bob) Bennett

Was born November 1938 in Hamilton, ON and passed away peacefully in Almonte on March 21, 2024.

Father to Shelley and Kirk (Kristina), Grandpa Bobby to Matthew and Emma, Uncle Bob to Glen and Mary Jane, Special Friend to Jennifer Butler and her family.

Bob graduated from the University of Waterloo with a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering in 1963. He went on to become a Professional Engineer (P. Eng.) and started his own consulting business, Aeromech Devices Limited. Loving work, he spent endless hours creating and building, especially in his machine shop. He enjoyed talking shop with his friends and colleagues (as long as they knew what they were talking about)!

Putting down roots in Lanark County, he and Susan started a family and restored a century old stone farmhouse. He later moved to Almonte where he enjoyed family, playing bridge with friends, spending time on the Mississippi River, the Paint and Matagamasi Lakes and travelling with Jennifer to Mexico. At home in nature, he enjoyed peace and quiet with his best dog at his side, the beloved and inseparable Blueberry.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS).

Family and Friends May Visit for a Celebration of Life

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 12 pm to 2pm. The Family will share memories of Bob at 1pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com