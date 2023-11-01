Bomb threats against Eastern Ontario schools

The OPP reports that it is investigating multiple bomb threats across parts of Northern and Eastern Ontario. The threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment. No actual devices have been found.

Many targeted schools and facilities have been closed while the investigation continues.

The Upper Canada District School Board said that it has been made aware by police of threats against French Catholic Schools and English Catholic Schools in some areas of the province.

The Board said that police have indicated that there is no threat to any of its schools, but that there will be extra vigilance and safety measures in place.

“All external doors will be locked, which will be a change at our secondary schools, and extra attention will be paid to those who are seeking to enter the building.

“Students will also be kept indoors for the remainder of the day, however dismissals and pick-up routines will continue as usual.”

https://www.ucdsb.on.ca/cms/One.aspx?portalId=148427&pageId=37398225