Book Signing with Author Whit Fraser Saturday November 12, 2022 | 11:00AM – 1:00PM

by Ann Shea, owner of Mill Street Books

You are invited to drop by on  Saturday November 12th from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, to meet Whit Fraser (author, journalist and vice-regal consort of Canadian Governor General Mary Simon) who will be at the store to sign copies of his new book A Cold Edge of Heaven.

Set in 1924 at a desolate police outpost in Canada’s far north, this is a story of murder, mystery, and love — intensified by a clash of cultures between Inuit guides and the RCMP  officers who live and work alongside them.

As reviewed in the recent Millstone,  “A Cold Edge Of Heaven is a cracking good read! You will not be disappointed if you enjoy a tale of mystery, murder and love”.   An autographed copy would certainly be a cherished gift for the mystery lover in your life!

