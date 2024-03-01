Brad Harrington is new president and CEO of MM and CP hospitals

The Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) is pleased to announce the selection of Brad Harrington as the Alliance’s new President and CEO. Following a national search, the selection committee made the unanimous recommendation to the Allied Boards of Directors. Brad will join the MRHA team in early May.

“Brad Harrington was chosen from a strong pool of candidates. He brings 25 years of healthcare experience including rural and urban hospital leadership, healthcare planning, information technology and hospital redevelopment,” notes Allied Boards Chair Lyman Gardiner. “We are excited to welcome Brad to Almonte General Hospital, Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital, Fairview Manor and Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

In 2021 Brad became the Vice President of Finance and Operations at Oak Valley Health, which includes Markham Stouffville Hospital, Uxbridge Hospital and Reactivation Care Centre. He is the former Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at the Quinte Healthcare Corporation and the first Chief Financial/Information Officer at the Sherbourne Health Centre in southeast Toronto. Brad has held numerous other roles with Ontario hospitals and has consulted in an Information Systems capacity during his career.

“I am beyond excited to join Mississippi River Health Alliance and hope to inspire the team to achieve all possibilities going forward! I also feel so fortunate for the opportunity to have made a contribution and been part of the Oak Valley Health team during such extraordinary and challenging times. I look forward to working closely with the Allied Boards, care teams and the community – and getting involved in the local community as well.”

Brad has an undergraduate honours commerce degree and an MBA from the University of Windsor. He is a Certified Management Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. He is also a certified member of the Canadian College of Health Service Executives and a Chartered Director from McMaster University and the Conference Board of Canada.

Brad succeeds Mary Wilson Trider, who has provided stellar leadership over 13 years at the Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and Lanark County Paramedic Service, and more than seven years with the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. “Over the next two months, Mary will continue to lead the organizations and support key initiatives underway such as the new CT Scanner in Almonte and the redevelopment of the Emergency Department in Carleton Place. We are grateful for Mary’s dedication and guidance,” said Mr. Gardiner.