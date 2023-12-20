Braised Turkey Drumsticks with Fresh Figs

by Susan Hanna

We enjoyed this Food and Drink recipe for turkey drumsticks so much at Thanksgiving we decided to reprise it for Christmas dinner. Brown the drumsticks and set aside in a roasting dish. Cook garlic for a few minutes and then add the wine and stock. Scatter herbs over the drumsticks, pour the stock overtop, cover the pan with foil and roast for two hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 45-55 minutes. Let the drumsticks rest on a platter while you strain the liquid. Melt butter in a saucepan and add flour. Whisk in 2 ½ cups (625 ml) of the liquid and cook for 5-7 minutes. Stir in honey and check seasoning. Pour half the sauce over the turkey and garnish with fresh herbs and figs. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used a wine from Frogpond Farm that has a sulphite level below 10 parts per million. I used Better than Bouillon chicken paste for the stock. Use butter that does not contain colour, unbleached flour and pure honey. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

6 turkey drumsticks, about 6 ½ lbs (2.94 kg) total

Salt to taste

1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil

1 head garlic, cloves peeled, crushed

1 ½ cups (375 ml) dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc

3 cups (750 ml) no-salt-added turkey or chicken broth

3 large thyme sprigs, plus extra to garnish

2 large rosemary sprigs, plus extra to garnish

2 bay leaves

1 tsp (5 ml) black peppercorns

3 tbsp (45 ml) salted butter

2 tbsp (30 ml) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 ml) honey

6 ripe black figs, stems trimmed, quartered

Preparation:

Position rack in centre of oven. Preheat to 325°F (163°C). Pat turkey dry with paper towel. Season with salt. Heat oil a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add turkey, two drumsticks at a time. Cook, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a 12 x 16-inch (30 x 40-cm) roasting dish. Repeat with remaining turkey. Reduce heat to medium. Add garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in broth until warmed through, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Scatter thyme, rosemary, bay leaves and peppercorns among turkey drumsticks in roasting pan. Pour broth mixture overtop, ensuring garlic is evenly distributed throughout. Cover tightly with foil, then transfer to centre of oven. Cook until turkey is just tender, about 2 hours. Carefully remove foil. Continue cooking until turkey is golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes. Transfer drumsticks to a large platter. Cover loosely with foil. Carefully strain braising liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl. Discard solids. Transfer liquid to a large measuring pitcher. Skim and discard fat. Reserve 2 ½ cups (625 ml) liquid, saving rest for another use (like sauces, soups or even risotto). To make sauce, melt butter in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes. Whisk in reserved liquid and continue cooking, until sauce is very lightly thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Whisk in honey. Adjust seasoning, if needed. Pour half of sauce over turkey. Scatter with figs. Garnish with thyme and rosemary sprigs. Serve immediately with remaining sauce on side.

From Food and Drink