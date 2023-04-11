The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, April 15 Breakfast at the Legion, April 15 April 11, 2023 ALMONTE LEGION 100 Bridge Street Sat. April 15 8 am to 11 am Adults $11.00 7- 12 $ 5.00 under 6 Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘Nannerl’ at Almonte in Concert, April 15 April 8, 2023 ‘History of Pakenham 1823-2023’ by Robert Gardiner to be released, April 12 April 8, 2023 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — April 12 April 6, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Message from Mayor Lowry: Planning our future together April 11, 2023 Home Hospice North Lanark seeks part-time Program Coordinator April 11, 2023 Almonte Farmers’ Market needs your help on April 13! April 11, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, April 15 April 11, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023 April 8, 2023 Human Trafficking in Our Backyards – Presentation at the May 6 Conference April 9, 2023 From the Archives Reptiles and their role in the web of life – what if they disappeared? Sheet-Pan Tarragon Chicken with Onions Gay Cook’s French Onion Soup Notice of service disruption for customers of Ottawa River Power in the Town of Almonte Gardening in Almonte: The miracle of snow Winter hiking continues in 2014 NBA funds local basketball court to honour Naismith Almonte in need of an Alzheimer’s Day Away Program