Breakfast at the Legion, April 20
April 15, 2024

At the Almonte Legion

Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $11.00
7-12 yrs – $5.00
Under 6 – Free