Thursday, February 13, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Pakenham Horticultural Society celebrates 100 years

Look who’s turning 100! The Pakenham Horticultural Society...

Breakfast at the Legion, February 15

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon is coming up...
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, February 15

Breakfast at the Legion, February 15

At the Almonte Legion

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $13.00
7-12 yrs – $7.00
Under 4 – $3.00

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone