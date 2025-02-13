The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, February 15 Breakfast at the Legion, February 15 February 13, 2025 At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $13.00 7-12 yrs – $7.00 Under 4 – $3.00 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18 February 13, 2025 ‘Honouring Our Veterans’ Banner Program February 13, 2025 15th Annual Snow Angel Making Party, February 16 February 10, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Pakenham Horticultural Society celebrates 100 years February 13, 2025 Breakfast at the Legion, February 15 February 13, 2025 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18 February 13, 2025 Plant the future: Support the Home Hospice Tree Fundraiser! February 13, 2025 Trade Steve Poltz Folkus tickets for donation February 13, 2025 ‘Honouring Our Veterans’ Banner Program February 13, 2025 From the Archives Pockets of paradise: The Mill of Kintail Rocks on the move for Metcalfe Geoheritage Park relocation Expanded historic photo archive now on Almonte.com Almonte Country Haven resident dies of COVID-19 Holiday wine review Crash closes March Road near Almonte Simple Strawberry Skillet Cake The Town of Mississippi Mills publishes notice of the passing of the heritage bylaw