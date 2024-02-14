The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, February 17 Breakfast at the Legion, February 17 February 14, 2024 At the Almonte Legion Sat. February 17 Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Appleton Studio winter/spring ‘Open Studio’ art classes February 14, 2024 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheons are back on February 14, 2024 Performers and vintage clothes sought for ‘Vintage Variety Show’ February 11, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Appleton Studio winter/spring ‘Open Studio’ art classes February 14, 2024 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheons are back on February 14, 2024 Breakfast at the Legion, February 17 February 14, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark survey: We’d love your feedback! February 14, 2024 The Lost Love Letter to a Small Town – new album release by Nathan Sloniowski February 14, 2024 Black Bass with Warm Rosemary-Olive Vinaigrette February 11, 2024 From the Archives It will be a white Christmas indeed! Please help protect our local health care system capacity 10th Anniversary AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health delivers record-breaking $61,000 total! A slower pace of life Online auction supports Home Hospice North Lanark Fall wines Butterfly ID wanted Island Hoppers