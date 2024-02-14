Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Breakfast at the Legion, February 17

At the Almonte Legion

Sat. February 17

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $11.00
7-12 yrs – $5.00
Under 6 – Free

