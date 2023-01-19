Thursday, January 19, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Lifesavers and Body Snatchers by Tim Cook

by Edith Cody-Rice  A National Treasure is coming...

Mississippi Mills celebrates bicentennial with official launch party

It was a toast two hundred years...

Folding chairs available, non-profit group preferred

Folding chairs available from Union Hall As we strive...
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, January 21

Breakfast at the Legion, January 21

ALMONTE LEGION
100 Bridge Street

Sat. January 21
8am to 11am

Adults $11.00
7- 12 $ 5.00
under 6 Free

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone