The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, January 21 Breakfast at the Legion, January 21 January 19, 2023 ALMONTE LEGION 100 Bridge Street Sat. January 21 8am to 11am Adults $11.00 7- 12 $ 5.00 under 6 Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Home Hospice North Lanark Annual General Meeting, February 2 January 18, 2023 Valentine’s Tea at Mill of Kintail January 18, 2023 Learning Again in Almonte: “From Victim to Activist: A Sixties Scoop Survivors Journey” January 14, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Lifesavers and Body Snatchers by Tim Cook January 19, 2023 Mississippi Mills celebrates bicentennial with official launch party January 19, 2023 Folding chairs available, non-profit group preferred January 19, 2023 Barbara Jackle — obituary January 19, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, January 21 January 19, 2023 Home Hospice North Lanark Annual General Meeting, February 2 January 18, 2023 From the Archives What is That … a Bee or a Fly? What Is That … Iberian bird? Gay Cook’s Asian-Style Roast Boneless Turkey Breast with Fruit Rice Stuffing Reincarnation and Loons Gardening in Almonte: Let’s make it a ton!! Peter Nelson’s travels – Indonesia Enerdu – The Environmental Self Assessment Process Morris Ladouceur's body discovered in the St. Lawrence River.