The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, June 15 Breakfast at the Legion, June 15 June 11, 2024 At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQTIA+ people June 11, 2024 Strawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 23 June 8, 2024 Community breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, June 8 June 5, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, June 15 June 11, 2024 For sale: Thule carrier June 11, 2024 Ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQTIA+ people June 11, 2024 Hospice North Lanark has a new office! June 11, 2024 Two accomplished artists open at Sivarulrasa Gallery June 11, 2024 What Is That … Royalty? June 10, 2024 From the Archives Spinach and Three-Cheese Stuffed Shells 176 golfers chip in for ‘health care close to home’ in Mississippi Mills Provençale Beef Brochettes Pakenham Golf Course Basswood Tait McKenzie Museum commemorates centennial of the Joy of Effort Medallion with presentations in Sweden Japanese-Style Shrimp Salad Home Hospice North Lanark annual general meeting moves online Almonte man charged with attempted murder